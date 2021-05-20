Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 90 ($1.18).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of Marston’s stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.19). 2,459,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,076. The company has a market capitalization of £576.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.