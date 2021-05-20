Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 2.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.55. 273,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,527,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

