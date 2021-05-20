Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

