Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

