Matrix Trust Co Has $200,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 389,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,649,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

