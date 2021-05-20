Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,049,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MATX opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after buying an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

