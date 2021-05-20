Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY has been the subject of several research reports. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.56. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,909. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

