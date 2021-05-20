Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 142.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 696,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,589,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

