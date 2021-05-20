Matthews International Capital Management LLC Makes New $28.79 Million Investment in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,361,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,791,000. Tuya makes up approximately 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TUYA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

