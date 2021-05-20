Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.25 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.35.

TSE:MMX traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.07. 121,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,992. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.31 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.77. The company has a market cap of C$998.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.48.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

