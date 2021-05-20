McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

