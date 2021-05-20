MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 20,536 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.