MD Financial Management Inc. Buys 7,296 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,640.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $491.88. The company had a trading volume of 33,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $498.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

