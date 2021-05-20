MD Financial Management Inc. Purchases 83,983 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36,356.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 234,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,427,010. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

