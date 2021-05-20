MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,051,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93,513 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $67,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,935 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,560,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 63,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,584. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

