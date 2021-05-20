MD Financial Management Inc. Takes $12.35 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 197,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

