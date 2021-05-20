Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,355 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $246.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

