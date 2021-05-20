Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 31,030 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 673.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $132.38 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

