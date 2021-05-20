Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 318.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

