Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after acquiring an additional 691,901 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.