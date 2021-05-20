Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 6,859 Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kenon by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kenon by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEN stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

