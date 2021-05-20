Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $2.80 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 157,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $6,145,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,941,402 shares of company stock worth $138,150,607. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

