Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 109,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

