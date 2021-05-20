Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $111.86

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.86, but opened at $109.03. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $111.62, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,852.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.