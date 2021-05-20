Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Meritor were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NYSE MTOR opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

