Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $51.71 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on CASH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

