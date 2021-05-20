Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.50

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 4321656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.41).

The stock has a market cap of £51.34 million and a PE ratio of -15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. The company explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

