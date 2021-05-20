MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.79.

MET opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.42%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

