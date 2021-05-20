MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $76.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

