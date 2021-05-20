MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director James L. Bareuther Sells 733 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MGPI opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.