Michael G. Barrett Sells 105,138 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magnite stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $496,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter worth $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 124.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

