Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

MCRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Shares of LON:MCRO opened at GBX 478.30 ($6.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 521.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 441.32. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

