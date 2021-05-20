Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

