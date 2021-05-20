Mikkel Svane Sells 43,875 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at $110,134,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75.

On Monday, March 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75.

ZEN opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

