MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Holdings Increased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 5,893.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946,700 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group accounts for 3.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of MINISO Group worth $71,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000.

NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

