MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MINISO Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. MINISO Group has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.21.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.