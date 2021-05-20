Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $196.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $208.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $149.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.65.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after buying an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after buying an additional 248,154 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after buying an additional 278,868 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

