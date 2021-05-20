Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives $19.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 4,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,840. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

