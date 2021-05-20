Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.003-1.003 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.46 billion-$12.46 billion.

OTCMKTS MITEY opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

MITEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.