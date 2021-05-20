Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 636,069 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 307.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,087 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 636,069 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of 3D Systems worth $23,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 171,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $596,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

