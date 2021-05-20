Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.79 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,212 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $21,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in NIO by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

NIO opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

