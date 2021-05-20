Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.47 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE:CCI opened at $181.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

