Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $27.90 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,865 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.