Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $29.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,079,370. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.