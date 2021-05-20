Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 16,797 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $763,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.