Mizuho Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $149.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.69.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.