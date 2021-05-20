Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,973. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

