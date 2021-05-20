Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $1,057,056.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $1,057,056.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MRNA traded up $7.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

