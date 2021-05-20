Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Down 2.8%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 3,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 346,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several analysts recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $846.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

