Morgan Stanley Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $93.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

DKS stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

